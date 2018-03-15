BlueOregon Action: online activism for Oregon progressives.

Tell Republicans: Reject the NRA

Kari Chisholm FacebookTwitterWebsite

Did you see all those students -- including thousands right here in Oregon -- walk out of class to protest inaction on gun violence? I’m so proud of these kids. Our future is bright.

Time and time again, we’ve seen American lives lost to senseless weapons of war in the hands of civilians. Time and a time again, we’ve seen Republican allies of the NRA refuse to take action to pass common sense gun reform.

Enough!

It’s time to tell Congressional Republicans “DO YOUR JOB!”

As long as we allow Republican members of Congress to be bought by blood money, not a single one of them will vote for common sense gun law.

No more selling our children’s lives to the NRA.

Sign the petition now and tell Congress to reject the NRA.

By Kari Chisholm
March 15, 2018
Posted in BlueOregon Action.
