Friday discussion: who in your life has the Affordable Care Act helped?

As Republicans rush to push America's health care (and people who rely on it) off a cliff, it's good to constantly remind ourselves and others of the human price of repealing the Affordable Care Act.

Andy Slavitt, Acting Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, did just that on Twitter this morning:

So, for today's discussion, I'd like people to share stories of how they or people they care about have benefited from the Affordable Care Act.

Personally, I have myriad friends who, by their preexisting conditions or other unique factors, would be denied health care outright. Some of them might not be here today. That's a terrifying thought.

Once we've talked, we need to take action. Join us at a Portland rally on Sunday with Senators Wyden and Merkley (and many more) to save America and Oregon's health care.

By Ben DuPree
Jan. 13, 2017
