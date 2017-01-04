Senators Wyden and Merkley are fired up and ready to get to work

As Congress goes into session, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley are fired up and ready to get to work standing up for Oregon and taking the fight to President-elect Trump and the Republican party’s far-right agenda.

Senator Wyden, re-elected in November, made no secret just how high the stakes are going to be when he was sworn in yesterday:

In a few minutes, I'll raise my right hand and take the oath of office. When I do so, I'll pledge to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic, to protect the rights and liberties of the American people, and to get up every morning and work hard to make life better for every man, woman, and child in America. My job -- our job -- has never been more important. We will defend Oregon and America's values of standing with all people, regardless of backgrounds, identity or beliefs, and fighting for equal opportunity and a better future.

He’s also working hard to make sure the American people get the answers and transparency we deserve on Trump’s tax returns: just today he’s introduced legislation that would require the President-elect to release his tax returns. He also reminds us why that's critically important:

Mr. Trump should release his tax returns. Tax returns help Americans know where his conflicts of interest—especially foreign ones—lie. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) January 4, 2017

At the same time, Senator Merkley took to the Senate floor to remind us how Trump and the Republicans have no mandate for the changes they are proposing and that we must fight and hold them accountable for their actions:

If you’re looking for progressive leaders in Congress, Oregon’s Senators are two of the best. A good way to keep up with them and see when they need our help? Twitter and Facebook: