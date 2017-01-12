Take action: Rally in Portland with Senators Merkley and Wyden to save America's health care

Overnight, while most of us slept, Republicans in the U.S. Senate began voting to gut the Affordable Care Act. From the New York Times:

"Senate Republicans took their first major step toward repealing the Affordable Care Act on Thursday, approving a budget blueprint that would allow them to gut the health care law without the threat of a Democratic filibuster."

This includes denying several Democratic amendments that would, you know, help to keep people from dying across the country. Specifically:

"In its lengthy series of votes, the Senate rejected amendments proposed by Democrats that were intended to allow imports of prescription drugs from Canada, protect rural hospitals and ensure continued access to coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, among other causes."

It's shameful and utterly wrong. Republicans are moving to repeal the Affordable Care Act with no plan to replace it. People will die if they have their way.

We need to take action right now, and it has to be more than writing on Facebook or, yes, writing on a political website.

That's why I want you to join the BlueOregon team, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, and Representatives Earl Blumenauer, Suzanne Bonamici, and Kurt Schrader at a Portland rally on Sunday, January 15.

This is a time to take to the streets, to stand up for your neighbors and fellow Americans who are counting on the Affordable Care Act, who could very well die without its protections. We must show everyone just how seriously we oppose what is already starting to happen.

Join us in Portland on Sunday: click here for details, to RSVP for the rally, and to receive updates from the team on how you can stay involved in this fight.

Can't make it to Portland and are planning to demonstrate in your town? Let us know and we'll update this post with the details for your rally.