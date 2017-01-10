Senator Wyden: Affordable Care Act repeal would have real, devastating consequences for Oregonians

There will be terrible human consequences if Republicans in Congress and President-elect Donald Trump repeal the Affordable Care Act.

This isn't a Portland problem or a big city problem: people in every corner of our state, urban and rural alike, will suffer terribly if the repeal goes forward. This isn't abstract: these are real humans whose lives depend on their newfound access to affordable health care.

Want examples? Senator Ron Wyden has them:

We need to make our voices heard on this issue. If you haven't yet, please call our Senators and your member of Congress. Let them know you want them to oppose the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

Here's the contact information. Call their local offices today and voice your concerns:

By Ben DuPree
Jan. 10, 2017
